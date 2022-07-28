Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $76,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

