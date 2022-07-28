Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $28.76. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 22,379 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,370,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

