104,891 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 343,823 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.