10,755 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Range Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

