10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.86.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

