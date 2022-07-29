13,300 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Insider Transactions at BARK
BARK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.90. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.32.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $128.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BARK Company Profile
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
