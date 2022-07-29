Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.