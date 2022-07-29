Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

