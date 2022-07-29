Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.