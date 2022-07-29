Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

