Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 11.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

