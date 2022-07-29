Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

