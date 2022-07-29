Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.