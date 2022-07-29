Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

