Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

