Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

