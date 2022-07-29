Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

