American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,729,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 217,523 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

