Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 112,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 233,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

