Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

