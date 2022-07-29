Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

