Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

