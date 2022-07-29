Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.