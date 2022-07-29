Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

