Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

