Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

