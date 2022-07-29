Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.