Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $171.76, but opened at $181.78. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 1,649 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
