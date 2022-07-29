Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.