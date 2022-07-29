Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 323.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Azul by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.41. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

