Belmont Capital LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 31.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.