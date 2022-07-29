BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 155.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000.

BTZ stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

