BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $773.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $773.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $659.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

