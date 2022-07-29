BMO Capital Markets Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 191.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

