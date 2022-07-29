Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

