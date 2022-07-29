Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.