Brokers Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

