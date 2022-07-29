Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

