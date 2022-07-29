Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

