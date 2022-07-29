Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 44,128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

