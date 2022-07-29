Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,531 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

