Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.