Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 201 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

