Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 112,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

