Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 96 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 112,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

