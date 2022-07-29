Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

