Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,325.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

