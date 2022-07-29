Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,325.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,428.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

