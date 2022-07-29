Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,969.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,325.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.