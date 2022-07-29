Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

