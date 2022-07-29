CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CleanSpark worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 166.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.75. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

